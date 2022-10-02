Friends mourn Pompano Beach hit-and-run victim as police search for driver

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident in Pompano Beach.

A tarp could be seen covering a man’s body on east Atlantic Boulevard for much of Saturday evening.

Beside the victim’s remains was a silver sedan.

Deputies roped off a parking lot next to the scene, and could be seen talking to people throughout the evening.

Down the street at a pizza shop, workers confirmed their coworker, a man in his mid-60′s, was the person who was hit by a car around 7 p.m.

Kim McDorman said deputies asked her to confirm the man’s identity.

“From what I heard, he flew 40 feet,” said McDorman.

Workers are now mourning a beloved coworker, a man who lived nearby and enjoyed walking through the area.

“The last text I got from him said God put you in my life for a reason,” said McDorman. “He was just a really sweet guy.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.