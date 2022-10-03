Child dropped off at school he doesn’t attend, BSO unable to locate parents

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for the parents or guardian of a 5-year-old boy who was dropped off at a school Monday morning that he doesn’t attend.

According to authorities, the boy was taken to Park Lakes Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes, but school administrators said he doesn’t appear to be enrolled at the school.

Deputies made contact with the child, but were unable to ascertain his first or last name or the names of his parents or guardians.

Anyone with information about the child’s identity or that of his parents is asked to call the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-764-HELP (4357).