Deputy attacked by pit bull, shot by fellow deputy after bullet passes through dog

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: West Palm Beach, Palm Beach County
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A Palm Beach County deputy accidentally shot and wounded another deputy who was being attacked by a pit bull Monday, officials said.

In a tweet, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened as the deputies were assisting West Palm Beach police in serving a search warrant at a home.

The sheriff’s office said the pit bull attacked one of the deputies, forcing the other deputy to shoot the dog.

That’s when the bullet traveled through the pit bull and hit the deputy, according to PBSO.

The agency didn’t specify where the deputy was shot, but it did say he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PBSO hasn’t identified the deputies involved.

