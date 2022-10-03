Human trials for general anxiety disorder involve LSD compound

Research is underway into the possible benefit of a form of LSD for generalized anxiety disorder.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Research is underway into the possible benefit of a form of LSD for generalized anxiety disorder.

Investigators at Segal Trials are conducting a large randomized trial to investigate the compound called m-m-120, also known as LSD D-tartrate.

“My real belief is that these medications like the mm120 LSD really are going to be revolutionary in at least in a way of how we understand the anxiety because need to treat not just the symptom but the underlying pathophysiology, or underlying symptoms that those patients are presenting with,” said Dr. Rishi Kakar, Medical Director and Chief Scientific Officer at Segal Trials in Lauderhill.

While undergoing treatment, all study participants are kept in observation for several hours. People with a history of seizures or psychosis are not eligible for the study.

Generalized anxiety disorder is a chronic, often debilitating mental health disorder that affects approximately six percent of adults in their lifetime.

And recent research shows a device which uses low level electrical currents is more effective in early detection of lymphedema following surgery or radiation in breast cancer patients.

“Lymphedema can really cause discomfit can cause loss of the function, women can have trouble lifting their arm or using their hand. It can lead to secondary infections of the arm called lymphangitis and really have a significant impact, psychosocial impact and quality of life impact,” said Dr. Chirag Shah with Cleveland Clinic.

October marks the start of breast cancer awareness month.