Man, woman shot outside home in Lauderhill

Lauderhill police are investigating two shootings that occurred Sunday night.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating after a home was shot up overnight.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Northwest 47th Avenue.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as bullet holes could be seen in two windows of the home.

According to Lauderhill police, a man and a woman were outside the home when two males wearing dark-colored hoodies approached the house and began shooting at the victims.

Both victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities said the shooters fled the scene in an unknown direction.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Meanwhile, police confirm that another shooting was reported a few miles away just an hour earlier.

Just after 10 p.m., Lauderhill police officers responded to Northwest 59th Terrace, where they say a person wearing a black hoodie shot at an apartment building several times, damaging TVs and other items inside the apartments.

No one was injured during that shooting and the shooter got away.

Anyone with further information about either shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.