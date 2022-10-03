Police: Miami-Dade police officer fires gun in air following argument with wife

SUNRISE, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer was arrested over the weekend following a domestic dispute in Sunrise, authorities confirmed.

Thomas De Jesus Cedre, 40, was taken into custody Saturday by the Sunrise Police Department on charges of possession of cocaine and discharging a firearm in public.

According to his arrest report, Cedre’s wife called 911 and said she had a verbal dispute with her husband and he fired his gun into the air.

Police said officers responding to the scene heard a single gunshot as they were arriving.

According to the report, Cedre’s wife told officers that she lives with Cedre and their two children.

Police said they were told Cedre arrived home that night, appearing to be intoxicated, and the wife confronted her husband about suspected infidelity.

The officer allegedly loaded and unloaded multiple guns numerous times during their argument, authorities said.

Police said Cedre’s wife told them the altercation never turned physical and Cedre never threatened her, however she felt uncomfortable by his actions and decided to leave their home with their children.

As she was driving away, that’s when she said she heard the sound of one or two gunshots coming from the area of her home, authorities said.

According to the police report, Cedre’s wife was adamant that her husband would never harm her or their children and that he didn’t fire at her car.

No bullet holes were found in her vehicle.

Police said several guns were found at Cedre’s home after he was detained and a bag of cocaine was found on the floor of his garage.

There were also multiple shell casings on the ground in the front yard, along with divots “consistent with bullet impact marks,” the report stated.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez released the following statement Monday on Cedre’s arrest:

“I am aware of the arrest of one of my officers by the Sunrise Police Department. The officer was immediately relieved of duty and this matter is currently under investigation.

“Our police officers are held to higher standards and are held accountable for their actions. Although I am truly disappointed to hear about the arrest, the Miami-Dade Police Department remains committed to our community and to maintaining transparency throughout this process.”