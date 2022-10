CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts Monday.

He’s held a news conference in Cape Coral alongside state and local officials.

DeSantis said 95% of customers statewide had power. However, he said more than half of residents in Lee and Charlotte counties remained without power.

“This is a massive effort to get the power back on across the state,” he said.

He also provided updates on bridge repairs in southwest Florida.