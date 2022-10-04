Caught on camera: Suspect pours gasoline on Miami man’s car, sets it on fire

A suspect was caught on home surveillance video pouring gasoline on a Miami man's car and lighting it on fire.

MIAMI – Home surveillance video captured a suspect pouring gasoline on a Miami man’s car and lighting it on fire Sunday morning, leaving the owner perplexed as to why his vehicle was targeted and calling the crime an “act of terrorism.”

This past February, Sylvio Cuarda said his 2003 Toyota Corolla was sideswiped by a passing driver on Northwest 17th Street, so he moved it in front of a neighbor’s home, with her permission.

As if dealing with the repairs wasn’t bad enough, he’s now left having to buy a new car.

“I want them to catch him because that is an act of terrorism,” Cuarda told Local 10 News in Spanish.

Cuarda, who has lived in the neighborhood for two decades, said he doesn’t understand why he was targeted.

“I’ll tell you, I don’t have any problems with anyone,” he said.

Cuarda reported the crime to Miami police.

Police said they’ve received the video and are investigating, but have not announced any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.