Legendary Churchill’s pub now up for sale for $4,650,000

MIAMI – One of the most famous bars in South Florida history is now on the market.

The Porosoff Group in Miami put the landmark Churchill’s Pub up for sale this week for $4,650,000.

The buyer will not only get the iconic pub on Northeast 2nd Ave. in Little Haiti, but also the adjacent parking lot which has turned heads for years, because of the old red double-decker bus parked there.

Churchill’s opened in 1979. For decades, people crowded the pub and downed pints while playing pool and listening to live music.

The locals also know it was open bright and early on weekend mornings so soccer fans could watch a Premier League match, while enjoying an English breakfast.

The pub closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic. On its Instagram page, plans were revealed to re-open under old management in 2022, but that has not happened yet.

The Porosoff Group said the pub holds the world record for hosting the most music acts at one venue.

When asked if Churchill’s will remain a pub when acquired by the new buyer, Arthur Porosoff said, “Of course.” Porosoff added that an active liquor license comes with the property.