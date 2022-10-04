Police arrest driver who caused Hollywood crash, tried running away

A Broward County driver was arrested after going on a crash course, slamming into another car and narrowly missing a home.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Broward County driver was arrested after going on a crash course, slamming into another car and narrowly missing a home.

Authorities said the man ran a stop sign before hitting another car and then running from officers, even trying to hide in someone’s home.

Neighbors described the moment the major crash happened in Hollywood on Monday afternoon.

“I heard a huge bang,” said witness Ashley Romano.

Surveillance video showed a Dodge Challenger going north on North 19th Avenue when suddenly, a Chevrolet Impala is seen speeding through a stop sign and hitting the Challenger, which spun into a yard while the Impala crashed into a nearby fence.

Hollywood crash (WPLG)

By the time Romano says she got outside, police officers who just happened to be in the area at the time of the crash had already arrived at the scene.

“I heard a cop yell, ‘Stop where you’re going,’ something like that or, ‘Stop where you are,’” Romano said.

That’s because the driver of the Impala tried to run away, even attempting to get into a house to hide. Officers quickly took him into custody.

The driver of the Challenger was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, but he has since been released.

That man’s fiancé told Local 10 News they’re just glad their young daughter had gotten out of the car only moments earlier.

“Forty five seconds before the accident I took my daughter out of the car,” said Crystal Porter. “It’s emotional, I’m very happy my fiancé is ok. I’m very happy my daughter was not in the car and hopefully we can just move on from this.”

The driver who was taken into custody has been charged with fleeing the scene of an accident.