Child hospitalized after being bitten by dog in Fort Lauderdale

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A child was treated for dog bites in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Tuesday night.

Local 10 News’ cameras captured a dog being placed in an animal control vehicle.

Police said the dog bit a 10-year-old boy in the face and neck area.

It happened in a building on the 1400 block of Northwest 2nd Street.

Fortunately, authorities said the child’s injuries were minor, but he was still taken to Broward Health Medical Center to be further evaluated.

The boy’s older brother spoke to Local 10 News. His mother was with his brother at the hospital.

“The dog tried to bite him in his face so he got like scratches or wounds on his face,” he said. Other than that, he got minor scratches on his wrist. A place like this for a wild dog like that, that’s dangerous.”

The dog wasn’t hurt despite reports of a witness shooting it.