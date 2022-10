FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.

The robbery was reported at 10:44 a.m. at the TD Bank branch at 665 NW 62nd St. in Fort Lauderdale.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the robber entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

No injuries were reported.

Marshall declined to confirm the amount of money that was taken.

Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.