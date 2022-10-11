Florida Keys man accused of punching driver he thought was ‘careless’

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A Key Largo man tried to take traffic enforcement into his own hands—literally—but wound up being the one in trouble with the law, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Michael Todd Tillman, 52, jumped in front of a Ford Mustang at Michelle Drive and Janet Place in Key Largo Sunday evening, opened the driver’s door and “punched (the driver) in the face multiple times and tried to drag him out of the car by his hair.”

MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt said Tillman told deputies he was upset that the victim was “driving carelessly around the neighborhood.”

Tillman faces a felony charge of burglary with battery.

Jail records show he’s scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 1.