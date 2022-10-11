Former customs officer arrested in Arizona may have victims in South Florida, FBI says

Aaron Thomas Mitchell was arrested in Arizona for an alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl. Authorities believe there may be more victims. Mitchell previously lived in South Florida.

DOUGLAS, Ariz. – An alleged sex offender who an Arizona police department says kidnapped a 15-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her has ties to Fort Lauderdale. Investigators believe there may be victims in South Florida from when the man lived here.

Aaron Thomas Mitchell, 27, lived in the Fort Lauderdale area from the 1990s to 2021 before moving to Sierra Vista, Ariz., where he worked as a Customs and Border Protection Officer at the U.S. Port of Entry in Douglas, Ariz., before he was arrested on April 26, 2022.

According to the FBI and Douglas Police Department, the investigation is continuing and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone Mitchell may have victimized.

The FBI Phoenix is gathering information about Mitchell and is seeking the public’s help. Call the FBI Phoenix at (623) 466-1999 or email tips.fbi.gov. Those emailing are asked to provide their name, date of birth, telephone number and address.