Police: Man shot in Pinecrest, barricaded suspect in critical condition

A man was in critical condition late Tuesday afternoon, after Pinecrest police say he barricaded himself in a home in the village after shooting another man at a nearby apartment complex.

PINECREST, Fla. – A man was in critical condition late Tuesday afternoon, after Pinecrest police say he barricaded himself in a home in the village after shooting another man at a nearby apartment complex.

Police said the chain of events began just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, when the 30-year-old suspect shot the victim in the hand at the Gardens of Pinecrest Apartments at Southwest 88th Street and 68th Court.

Police called the shooting “domestic” and said “there may be a girlfriend between them.”

Medics took the victim to a nearby hospital and he’s expected to survive.

Police said the suspect then barricaded himself at his home on Southwest 72nd Court, west of 107th Terrace. Two 20-year-old women were inside the house and got out safely, they said.

Their relationship to the shooter was unclear, but police said they both lived at the home.

After 90 minutes of the suspect failing to respond to commands over the loudspeaker, police said officers went inside the house and found him lying on the bed with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Medics took the suspect to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.