Surveillance video shows hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are searching for the driver who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian who was crossing the street in northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday Night.

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 17th Avenue.

Surveillance video sent by Miami-Dade Police Department shows the female victim trying to cross Northwest 79th Street from north to south before being struck by what investigators believe is a red or burgundy Honda CRV.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

According to authorities, after the vehicle struck the victim, the subject failed to stop to help or report the crash to police and fled the scene.

Police said the red Honda CRV is said to have heavy front-end damage to its windshield.

Traffic homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.