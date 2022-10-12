‘Thank you Jesus’: 71-year-old woman ecstatic after accused Broward scammer turns himself in

The second half of a pastor-son duo accused of scamming a woman out of more than $20,000 was in custody Wednesday, much to the relief of a woman who says she was victimized by the pair.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The second half of a pastor-son duo accused of scamming a woman out of more than $20,000 was in custody Wednesday, much to the relief of a woman who says she was victimized by the pair.

Pastor Garry Souffrant and his son Jahmal are accused of stealing 71-year-old Pauline Bryce’s life savings.

The two were wanted by Miramar police.

Miramar police took Garry Souffrant, who served time for a multi-million dollar money laundering scam, into custody last Thursday.

Jahmal Souffrant turned himself in Wednesday.

Authorities say the pair of crooks convinced Bryce they had a property in Plantation, and they would need a $20,000 deposit for her to get a contract.

She gave up the money and never got it back. She never got the property, either.

Now she’s “relieved” to hear that both men are in custody.

“Thank you Jesus. I thank you Jesus,” Bryce said. “Channel 10 called me and said Jahmal turned himself and I am relieved.”

Bryce said since Local 10 News aired the story, 10 more people have come forward to say they were victimized.

That includes 73-year-old Deborah Ellis from Tampa. She too thought she was getting her dream home—and she too is out thousands of dollars.

“I’m very heartbroken and almost homeless,” Ellis said.

Ellis said she gave Garry Souffrant $60,000.

These two women are out of all their money but said they have some solace seeing justice in this case.

“Let me give God the glory,” Bryce said. “Jahmal, I just want to say: ‘Why?’ Can I ask you the question ‘why?’”

Anyone who believes they were victimized is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers 954-493-8477.