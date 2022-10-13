Cars stranded when heavy rain floods streets in downtown Miami

MIAMI, Fla. – A heavy downpour flooded parts of downtown Miami late Thursday afternoon. The water just could not recede fast enough causing significant problems for drivers in downtown.

Dozens of drivers were stranded in their cars on streets in Brickell and at various points along Biscayne Boulevard.

“We moved at least 20-30 cars out of the street within the last hour,” said tow truck driver Mike Perez.

Perez was one of several tow truck drivers called in to help get cars out of the flooded street.

Sky 10 overhead captured water-filled streets at Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 6th Street near the Frost Museum of Science.

Local 10 News saw at least one woman being rescued from her car after her vehicle stalled out in the middle of the road.

“It’s been crazy out here, there have been cars flooded everywhere,” said Perez. “We’re helping out the public to get the roads straightened up so the cars can keep flowing.”

Police ended up shutting down the flooded streets but not before more than two dozen vehicles had to be towed from the water.

The significant flooding may have paralyzed the surrounding roads and highway, but its becoming somewhat of a familiar site around parts of Downtown Miami.

“It’s crazy, it’s gotten way worse over the years,” said Perez. “Now with all the buildings, it’s flooding, flooding, flooding and nowhere for the water to go.”