Pedestrian struck, injured by vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY,Fla. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Northwest 79th Street and Eighth Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatchers, MDFR responded to the scene and transported the victim as a trauma alert patient to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center.

The age, gender or status of the patient and driver were not released by MDFR.

No other details were immediately released.