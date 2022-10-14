AT&T driver in critical condition after road rage shooting on Okeechobee Road

An AT&T driver was in critical condition after being shot in a road rage incident on Okeechobee Road Friday.

MEDLEY, Fla. – A man was airlifted to a nearby trauma center after being shot along West Okeechobee Road, according to officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

State troopers describe the shooting as a road rage incident.

Medley and Hialeah Gardens police were seen investigating two vehicles near the intersection with Northwest 138th Street, including an AT&T van and a GMC pickup truck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the AT&T van exited his vehicle and the GMC driver shot him following a verbal argument.

It’s unclear if the victim, who was shot in the abdomen and suffered serious injuries, will survive.

Authorities said he was in critical condition at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Medley police had one person in custody.