83º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

AT&T driver in critical condition after road rage shooting on Okeechobee Road

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Hialeah Gardens, Medley, Miami-Dade County, Crime
An AT&T driver was in critical condition after being shot in a road rage incident on Okeechobee Road Friday.

MEDLEY, Fla. – A man was airlifted to a nearby trauma center after being shot along West Okeechobee Road, according to officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

State troopers describe the shooting as a road rage incident.

Medley and Hialeah Gardens police were seen investigating two vehicles near the intersection with Northwest 138th Street, including an AT&T van and a GMC pickup truck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the AT&T van exited his vehicle and the GMC driver shot him following a verbal argument.

It’s unclear if the victim, who was shot in the abdomen and suffered serious injuries, will survive.

Authorities said he was in critical condition at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Medley police had one person in custody.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email