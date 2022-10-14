Deputies search for driver who killed 22-year-old cyclist in Tamarac

Tamarac,Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Tamarac.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Elijah Thompson.

According to investigators, Thompson was attempting to cross West Commercial Boulevard at Northwest 47th Terrace around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday when he collided with an unknown vehicle that was heading east on West Commercial Boulevard approaching Northwest 47th Terrace.

Authorities said Thompson was riding his bicycle within the designated crosswalk when the crash occurred.

Detectives said the front of the vehicle struck Thompson’s bicycle, propelling him off the bicycle and into the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle then fled the crash scene, authorities said.

Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the crash and pronounced Thompson dead at the scene.

Investigators said the vehicle involved in the crash is believed to be a dark-colored 2018-2020 Infiniti Q50. The vehicle will likely have front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle involved is urged to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Det. Sherry Portoro at 954-321-4843, or to submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.