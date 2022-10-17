1 arrested after businessman robbed of Rolex, gold chain in Miami

MIAMI – One of four suspects has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a businessman in Miami, authorities confirmed.

Jorge Echevarria, 55, of Miami, was arrested Friday on a charge of armed robbery.

The robbery occurred Sept. 27.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, he had texted the victim, who builds and sells houses for a living, and told him that he just got to South Florida from New York and wanted to buy some properties.

Miami police said the victim agreed to show him some houses he had for sale and met him up at one of the properties, where Echevarria showed up with two other men and a woman.

According to authorities, the victim showed the group around and then they followed him to another property.

While at the second location, the victim was showing the group a bathroom inside the home, when Echevarria told him, “You owe me $18,000,” authorities said.

According to the arrest report, the victim told Echevarria he didn’t know what he was talking about as he had just met them all that day.

Police said a Black male who was with Echevarria then pointed a gun at the victim and ordered him to put his hands on the wall while a Hispanic man who was there armed himself with a mallet hammer.

Police said the victim complied and Echevarria searched him, taking the victim’s $45,000 white gold chain, his iPhone 13 and his Rolex Yacht-Master watch.

The report states that Echevarria then left with the woman while the victim remained in the home with the two unknown men.

The victim told police that the Black male told him to wait in the bathroom for 15 minutes as they left.

According to authorities, Echevarria broke the Ring camera to the home with a hammer and took the pieces, however the victim was able to obtain the footage that was captured on it.

The arrest report states that Echevarria provided a partial confession to detectives, however his full statement was redacted from the publicly released report.

Anyone with further information about the three others involved in the robbery is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.