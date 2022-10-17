Argument inside Miami Beach McDonald’s leads to fatal shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after an argument inside a McDonald’s in Miami Beach led to a fatal shooting last week, authorities confirmed.

Aleks Dimitrov, who police say lives on the streets of Miami, was arrested Friday morning on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

The shooting occurred the night before outside the McDonald’s at 1650 Washington Ave.

According to Dimitrov’s arrest report, he and two other men were involved in an argument inside the fast food restaurant and were told to leave.

Police said the employee who threw the trio out of the restaurant said he saw Dimitrov and the two victims continuing to argue before shots were fired.

He identified Dimitrov as the shooter, however police said a second witness was not able to identify Dimitrov as the gunman.

According to the arrest report, officers arrived to find one of the victims who had been shot outside the restaurant.

They then followed a bloody trail, which led them to the area of Lincoln Road and Drexel Avenue, where they found the second victim on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the neck.

Both victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where the victim who had been shot in the neck died.

The other victim remains hospitalized in critical condition and in an intubated state, the arrest report stated.

Police said the found Dimitrov Friday morning, hiding in a garden area within Pride Park on Convention Center Drive.

Dimitrov provided a statement to detectives, which was redacted from the publicly released arrest report.

He is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Further details about the argument that led to the shooting were not immediately released.