Biden returns to DC amid questions over upcoming midterm elections

WASHINGTON – President Biden returned to the White House Monday and did not stop and talk, facing questions with the November midterms now just three weeks away.

The commander-in-chief’s job approval rating is around 40 percent as his party fights to keep control of congress.

Republicans are slamming democrats on the economy and high costs from food to fuel.

South Florida GOP Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart tweeted that inflation is a tax on all American citizens.

Inflation is a tax on ALL Americans. pic.twitter.com/rcnPNThk4w — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) October 17, 2022

Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick pushed back on that claim.

She tweeted that “Democrats are putting lower costs over politics” as her party attacks Republicans over abortion and women’s rights.

Democrats are putting lower costs over politics & bringing relief at the gas pump, the pharmacy counter, the grocery checkout, & more to hardworking Americans. Democrats are putting #PeopleOverPolitics. — Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (@CongresswomanSC) October 17, 2022

In Georgia, early voting began Monday while it kicks off in Florida next week.

The White House announced over the weekend that Biden will travel to Fort Lauderdale in early November to stump for former governor Charlie Crist, who is looking to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“We announced he’s going to go to Florida, he was just in Colorado, Oregon and California,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Former President Donald Trump has also been hitting the campaign trail for his party as he faces multiple investigations and a subpoena to testify from the house select committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

His former advisor Steve Bannon will be sentenced on Friday for his contempt of congress conviction.