Broward woman claims $4 million prize, months after playing Mega Millions

SUNRISE, Fla. – A 61-year-old woman from Broward County is $4 million richer after playing the Mega Millions with Megaplier.

According to the Florida Lottery, Grace Scott, of Sunrise, claimed her prize last week from the May 17 Mega Millions drawing.

Her winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.

Lottery officials confirmed that Scott purchased the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 8100 Glades Road in Boca Raton.

The business will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“Since joining MEGA MILLIONS in 2013, the game has generated more than $938.7 million for education and has awarded more than $835 million in prizes to 67.7 million players,” the Florida Lottery said in a news release.