Man accused of sex trafficking teen vacationing in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man is facing several felony charges after police accused him of sex trafficking and possibly impregnating a girl who ran away from her parents while they vacationed in Miami Beach.

According to an arrest report, the 16-year-old Canadian girl got in an argument with her parents on July 29 and ran away from their Miami Beach hotel. No one had heard from her until Saturday, when she contacted Miami police.

Police wrote that as she walked toward the beach, she met 30-year-old Nathan Paul Davis, who asked her if she wanted to get something to eat and she agreed. Detectives wrote that the victim told Davis she was 16.

According to police, Davis offered the girl cocaine, which she accepted. The two drove around looking for food, where the victim told Davis that she had gotten into an argument with her parents, officers wrote.

“At one point, (Davis) told her he was going to kidnap her,” the report states.

Police wrote that the two began to talk about money and Davis asked if there was anything she could do to to make money.

The victim mentioned prostitution, which Davis agreed was a “good idea” and said he would “trap,” or sell drugs, according to police.

On the very same day, police said the victim said she found her first “prostitution date” walking along Ocean Drive and made $150.

Investigators wrote that the victim told Davis that she “did not enjoy this experience,” but he told her “it would get better.”

Police said three days later, Davis drove the girl to Texas after a stop at his mother’s house in Louisiana.

According to the report, the two stayed in Texas for about a month, where the girl was given alcohol and drugs and was told to go out and “find prostitution dates.”

“The victim stated she originally thought of her relationship with (Davis) as a romantic girlfriend/boyfriend relationship, but after less than a month, it changed real fast,” officers wrote. “According to her, she was no longer able to do what she wanted.”

Police said that after a month, Davis brought her back to South Florida, which is when she told detectives she “really started busting plays,” or making prostitution dates.

According to police, Davis liked to be paid directly and would offer to sell the victim to people he was also trying to sell drugs to, usually along Ocean Drive.

In one instance, a customer paid $150 for the victim and took her into the Versace Mansion, according to the report.

The victim told Davis she couldn’t work sober, so he gave her “alcohol, cocaine, Molly and MDMA all the time.”

She told police that Davis would also use her to test out a new supply of drugs to see if they were “good enough.”

According to the report, the girl told police that if she didn’t want to engage in prostitution, Davis, who usually forced the girl to sleep in his car, would “strike her in the face and body and choke her to the point of unconsciousness” as well as verbally abuse her.

When recounting what led her to call police Saturday, she told detectives “I really thought I was going to die today.”

According to the report, that morning, she told Davis that she missed her family and “wanted to go home.”

This infuriated Davis and after a verbal argument, he grabbed her by the throat, police said.

“Because they were arguing so loudly, they moved from alley to alley (in Miami Beach) so that witnesses wouldn’t see them,” police wrote.

In one alley, a resident of a nearby apartment came out with a gun and questioned Davis about the assault, according to the report.

The report states that the victim kicked out the windshield of the car and Davis drove the two to Miami, where the victim eventually called police.

Miami police arrived to find her “visibly upset and crying,” wearing dirty clothing and no shoes, officers said.

The girl told detectives that she believed Davis got her pregnant.

“When things were good and she was making money, (Davis) repeatedly told her he wanted a baby with her,” the report states.

Police said they located Davis Sunday and interviewed him.

Officers wrote that Davis admitted he met the victim, who he claimed was 19 years old, saying he felt bad for her and “he helped her by being there and showing love.”

Davis admitted to taking the girl to Louisiana and Texas but “denied having sexual relations with her,” police said.

“(Davis) made several conflicting statements and at one point told detectives ‘I’m sorry,’” the report states.

Davis, whom police took to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, faced charges of human trafficking, unlawful sexual activity with a minor, deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution and interference with custody, all felonies.