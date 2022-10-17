Police: 78-year-old South Florida woman says she was high after caught shoplifting from Saks

Boca Raton woman is accused of shoplifting from the Saks Fifth Avenue at the Town Center at Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A South Florida woman faces charges grand theft charges after allegedly shoplifting from a Boca Raton Saks Fifth Avenue store.

Susan Stone, 78, was arrested by Boca Raton Police at the Town Center at Boca Raton on Oct. 11 after the store’s loss prevention staff reported she was shoplifting.

According to a police report, Stone concealed clothing inside her purse and went into the bathroom. Employees reported finding five tags in the trash valued at just over $1,000.

An officer said Stone told him she did not realize what she was doing because she was under the influence of her prescribed marijuana.

Stone was booked into the Palm Beach County jail and has since been released.