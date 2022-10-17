Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in southwest Miami-Dade

Cellphone video shows a driver being detained after a police chase in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday night after fleeing from Miami-Dade police and causing a multi-vehicle crash, authorities said.

According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Carver Drive and Lincoln Boulevard, where several vehicles were “conducting reckless maneuvers in the roadway.”

Police said one officer tried to pull over the suspect, but the driver tried to run the officer off the roadway several times.

Police chased the suspect’s car as the department’s helicopter followed in the air, authorities said.

Police said the suspect, identified only as a Black male, eventually crashed into a bus around 6:30 p.m., causing four other vehicles to crash at the intersection of Southwest 120th Street and 117th Avenue.

Cellphone video obtained by @OnlyinDade shows the driver being taken into custody.

A female passenger in one of the vehicles complained of neck pain and was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue in stable condition.

The suspect is facing a charge of assault on a law enforcement officer. Other charges are pending.

Full video from OnlyinDade can be viewed below: