Recall Alert: Publix, Nestle recall Nestle Toll House cookie dough

Nestle and Publix recall Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling for possible plastic contamination

Publix Supermarkets and Nestle USA have announced a recall for a Nestle cookie dough product that may plastic pieces.

The voluntary recall is for Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products that were produced between June and Sept. 2022. These products were distributed in the continental United States and Puerto Rico.

No other Nestle cookie dough products have been included in the recall.

Consumers who may have purchased the dough should not prepare or consume it and should return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

For any further support needed, please contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1676 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST.

For more details about this recall, click on this link.