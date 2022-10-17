Surveillance video captures 2 thieves stealing goat from Davie farm

Police are searching for two men who stole a goat from a nonprofit organization in Davie.

DAVIE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows the moment a goat was stolen from a farm over the weekend in Davie.

The farm owner says this isn’t the first time an animal has been stolen there.

This time, it was two individuals who took a loved goat, and now the owner is hopeful that the thieves are caught so that she can get her goat back.

The crime happened at HAPPI Farm, which is located along Orange Drive.

The farm is a nonprofit, whose mission is to reach out to people with special needs through animal interaction.

The two individuals were captured on camera on the farm around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The video shows two men walking around the farm for a while, going in and out of areas where the animals are kept.

The video then shows them going straight for the goat, and then moments later, they are seen walking out with the goat in hand.

It is not clear how these individuals got onto the property or which way they escaped.

The stolen goat is named Tonka.

The owner is urging anyone that recognizes the duo to call police with any information that can lead to their arrests.