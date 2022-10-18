Construction of new Broward County supervisor of elections office begins

The construction of the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office began on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The new Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office moved a step closer to reality on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale.

Officials attended a groundbreaking ceremony at 2050 Spectrum Blvd., where the project is set to be completed in 2024.

Joe Scott, the county’s supervisor of elections, said the planning of the state-of-the-art facility took into account that the general election is during hurricane season and that the public needs to be aware of what is happening inside the facility.

“It was really important for us to think about these things like how do you combat misinformation how do you make sure people can see what is happening inside an elections facility,” Scott said Tuesday.

The design also took into account the possibility of long lines to drop off ballots.

Location