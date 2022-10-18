Driver of black Mustang taken into custody following brief pursuit in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies took a driver into custody after a short pursuit ended with a crash in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon.

Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Viper Task Force tried to stop a car matching the description of a homicide suspect vehicle out of Orlando when authorities said the driver sped away.

That driver, who was behind the wheel of a black mustang, then crashed into an unmarked BSO cruiser near Davie Boulevard and Southwest 4th Avenue.

Authorities said the driver then tried running away on foot.

He was taken custody a short time later, before being taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

A female passenger was also taken into custody, authorities said.

No deputies were injured in the crash.