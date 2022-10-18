Florida player wins half of $494 million Mega Millions jackpot

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Lottery has announced that one of the two winning Mega Millions tickets from Friday night’s drawing was purchased in Florida.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven located at 2980 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

The winning numbers from last week’s drawing were 09 - 22 - 26 - 41 - 44 and the Mega Ball was 19.

Lottery officials said the Florida winner’s ticket matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball.

The other jackpot winning ticket was sold in California.

The 7-Eleven in Fort Myers will receive a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Florida Mega Millions jackpot winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, but if the winner wants to elect the one-time, lump-sum cash payment option of $123.95 million, the claim must be filed within 60 days after the winning draw date.