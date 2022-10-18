Miami police search for robbery suspect who bailed out of vehicle

MIAMI – City of Miami police are searching for a driver who bailed out of a vehicle Tuesday morning after an officer pulled over the car.

According to authorities, an officer advised over his radio around 11 a.m. that he had spotted a vehicle in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 64th Street that had possibly been involved in a robbery.

Police said the officer pulled over the car, but the driver jumped out and ran off.

A small perimeter has been established between Northwest Seventh and Eighth Avenues along 63rd to 66th Streets as officers continue searching for the suspect.

No other details were immediately released about the robbery.