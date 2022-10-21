Driver of SUV crashes into Miami construction site

Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed his car into a construction site.

MIAMI – Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed his car into a construction site.

It happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 11th Terrace in Miami.

According to Miami police, officers responded to the scene in reference to a crash in which a pedestrian was struck.

That pedestrian, a man, was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with a possible leg injury, police said.

The driver of the black SUV remained at the scene.

Authorities have not said what led up to the crash.