Driver of SUV crashes into Miami construction site

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed his car into a construction site.

It happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 11th Terrace in Miami.

According to Miami police, officers responded to the scene in reference to a crash in which a pedestrian was struck.

That pedestrian, a man, was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with a possible leg injury, police said.

The driver of the black SUV remained at the scene.

Authorities have not said what led up to the crash.

Miami construction site crash (WPLG)

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

