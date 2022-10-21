Speed limit change coming to Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI – Officials from Miami-Dade County and the Department of Transportation and Public Works announced Friday that the speed limit will be updated on the Rickenbacker Causeway in an effort to better protect cyclists and pedestrians.

According to a news release from the county, the speed limit will be changed to 40 mph throughout the Rickenbacker Causeway from the toll plaza to Calusa Circle.

The change will go into effect next Thursday, Oct. 27.

“This speed limit adjustment on the Rickenbacker will provide a safer environment for community members, cyclists, and safety advocates,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Levine Cava. “Ongoing safety improvements are the result of working together with community members, and transportation advocates. Together, we can accomplish our goal to make our roads safer for everyone.”

The county conducted a pilot program throughout the summer, and data collected indicated that the speed limit needed to be updated, the news release stated.

The speed limit had been lowered to 35 mph earlier this year for a portion of the causeway after two cyclists, Yaudys Vera and Ogniana Reyes, were fatally struck by a vehicle.

Before that, the previous speed limit for much of the roadway was 45 mph. Now there will be a uniform 40 mph speed limit posted throughout the causeway.

“I want to thank the mayor and her staff for listening to our request to reconsider raising the speed limit along the Rickenbacker Causeway, studying the issue in depth and coming to the conclusion that a uniform 40 mph speed limit along the entire roadway is a safe and reasonable speed,” said Mike Davey, Village of Key Biscayne Mayor. “Once again, I appreciate our county leaders taking the concerns of the residents of Key Biscayne into account when making decisions about the Rickenbacker.”

The county announced Friday that the first phase of safety enhancements located immediately west of the William Powell Bridge have been completed.

“These include limited access to the U-turn under the bridge, and the installation of delineators that restrict vehicles from turning through the bike lane,” the news release stated. “A second phase of improvements, which will involve the elimination of conflict points east of the William Powell bridge, are concluding engineering design and will proceed within the coming months.”

Miami-Dade police vows to continue traffic enforcement on the causeway to ensure driver’s are adhering to the new speed limit.

“Safety on the Rickenbacker has been everyone’s primary concern, and the Miami-Dade Police Department is committed to educating motorists and bicyclists,” said MDPD Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez.