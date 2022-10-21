Woman not wearing seat belt dies in Turnpike crash, FHP confirms

Sky 10 over the scene of a fatal crash on Florida's Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade on the morning of Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who was driving a white 2013 Buick was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning on Florida’s Turnpike, authorities confirmed.

The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Southwest 312th Street.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, the driver veered to the left and struck a concrete barrier. He said the force of the impact then caused the vehicle to be redirected to the right and it crashed into the guardrail.

According to Camacho, the driver, identified only as a Hispanic woman, was not wearing a seat belt. He said her body struck the steering wheel and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who was sitting in the front passenger seat suffered only minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other details were immediately released.