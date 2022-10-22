Dengue in Broward: Department of Health confirms 2 cases

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2016, file photo, an Aedes aegypti mosquito known to carry the Zika virus and the Dengue fever, is photographed through a microscope at the Fiocruz institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. In a statement on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, the European Medicines Agency is recommending that a dengue vaccine made by the Japanese pharmaceutical Takeda be authorized, in a move that could provide a new tool for millions worldwide against the potentially fatal disease. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported confirming two cases of dengue fever on Friday in Broward County.

Since mosquitoes carry the virus, public health officials asked residents to “remain diligent” in their efforts to protect themselves from mosquito bites with clothing and effective repellents. They also asked residents to drain standing water, maintain swimming pools, and use screens to cover doors and windows.

About one in four people who get infected with the dengue virus get sick and about one in 20 of those who get sick develop severe dengue with symptoms such as bleeding from the nose or gums and strong abdominal pain, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Over 80% of the cases worldwide are generally mild and asymptomatic, but when severe the illness can be most deadly in younger age groups, according to the World Health Organization.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Luis Castro contributed to this report.