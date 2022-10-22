Deputies investigating after vehicle crashes into West Park home

WEST PARK, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a West Park home early Saturday morning.

According to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle crashing into a house near the 5300 block of Southwest 22nd Street in West Park.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene of the crash.

No injuries were reported by the residents.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.