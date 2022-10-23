Armed thief breaks into Miami-Dade home while owners were sound asleep

An armed thief broke into a southwest Miami-Dade County home while the homeowners were sound asleep in the next room.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An armed thief broke into a southwest Miami-Dade County home while the homeowners were sound asleep in the next room.

The thief quietly took electronics and other items before quickly leaving.

It happened Friday night on Southwest 75th Street.

This fellow was hooded, (wearing) gloves, came in with a weapon,” said homeowner Roark Monahan Mijaras.

Security cameras captured the masked man armed with a gun.

“It was quick, maybe ten minutes,” said Mijaras, who said the thief got into the home through a back door. “He stole my briefcase, two computers, had my credit cards.”

The thief also found keys for the car parked in the driveway.

“He came into the car with these keys that were hanging in the front,” said Mijaras, who added that the crook then helped himself to what was inside the car. “I had keys for my office and I had $200 in there, and he took the items and left this in here and left the keys in, parked and laughed.”

He wants police to catch the dangerous crook quickly.

The theft was reported to Miami-Dade police, who came to the home to collect evidence.

“You pay for your crime that’s all I can say,” Mijaras said.

Local 10 News ran a crime map through the Miami-Dade Police Department and found that in a half mile radius of where this crime happened, in the last three months at least two other burglaries were investigated.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.