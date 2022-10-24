81º

1 hurt in overnight stabbing in Little Havana, police say

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – Miami police investigated a stabbing at an apartment building in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood overnight Monday.

Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson with the Miami Police Department, said units responded to the First Apartments, on Southwest First Street, near Eighth Avenue, at around 2 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.

Police located the victim, a male, at Mercy Hospital in Coconut Grove. Officials didn’t specify his age.

Crime scene investigators were seen scouring the building’s lobby.

Delva said the investigation was ongoing as of Monday morning.

It’s not clear whether police have identified a suspect.

