81º

LIVE

Local News

FDLE looking for girl, 12, missing from northwest Miami-Dade

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County
Bianza Toutebon (FDLE)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are looking for a 12-year-old girl missing from northwest Miami-Dade since last Wednesday, the agency announced Monday.

The agency said Bianza Toutebon was last seen in the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue, just west of Miami Gardens.

Toutebon was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, gray shorts and “colorful” Crocs shoes, officials said.

She’s 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade police at 305-471-8477 or 911.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email