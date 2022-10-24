FDLE looking for girl, 12, missing from northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are looking for a 12-year-old girl missing from northwest Miami-Dade since last Wednesday, the agency announced Monday.

The agency said Bianza Toutebon was last seen in the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue, just west of Miami Gardens.

Toutebon was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, gray shorts and “colorful” Crocs shoes, officials said.

She’s 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade police at 305-471-8477 or 911.