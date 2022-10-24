81º

LIVE

Local News

Broward schools employee arrested for sexual offense against student

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Roy Ramos, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Fort Lauderdale
Lavelle Jamal Gordon (BSO)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 29-year-old man on Sunday over alleged sexual offenses against a student in Broward County.

Lavelle Jamal Gordon appeared in court on Monday accused of being “an authority figure” who solicited or engaged in sexual conduct with a student.

Records show the Broward Sheriff’s Office was the arresting agency, Gordon’s bond was set at $75,000, and he remained at the main jail.

The case was under investigation at the Hallandale High School, at 720 NW 9 Ave., in Hallandale Beach, by both the Broward County Public Schools’ special investigative unit and the Hallandale Beach Police Department.

The parent of a Hallandale High School student who did not want to be identified said her daughter told her Gordon was teaching English Honors.

“The District takes allegations of misconduct very seriously, as ensuring the safety of our students is our top priority,” Keyla Concepción, a spokeswoman for BCPS, said in a statement after receiving a complaint on Oct. 14 and reassigning “the employee” to a position away from the school and students.

A Facebook user identified as Gordon by both name and photograph claimed to have graduated from Dr. Michael Krop Senior High School and the University of Florida. His latest public post: “‘Fostering the growth of those who carry the future’ ~ Gordon Lectures L.L.C.”

The post referred to a corporation Gordon registered in Florida in June of last year to an address in Miami-Dade County’s Golden Glades area.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Luis Castro and Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email

Roy Ramos joined the Local 10 News team in 2018. Roy is a South Florida native who grew up in Florida City. He attended Christopher Columbus High School, Homestead Senior High School and graduated from St. Thomas University.

email

facebook

twitter