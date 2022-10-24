NFL player arrested in Miami, accused of following woman into club bathroom

(L) Oli Udoh #74 of the Minnesota Vikings during a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on August 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York, (R) E11EVEN Miami

MIAMI – Police arrested Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh at a downtown Miami nightclub early Saturday morning after security guards accused him of following a woman into the bathroom and refusing to leave.

Udoh, 25, faces charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

According to a Miami police arrest report, two off-duty officers working on an unrelated incident outside the E11EVEN Miami nightclub, at 29 NE 11th St., saw the club’s doors swing open and multiple security guards trying to restrain an “aggressive” Udoh.

The report states that the officers identified themselves as Miami police and tried to restrain Udoh themselves, but he continued to resist.

Oli Udoh mugshot (MDCR)

After police took Udoh into custody, a guard told officers that he and his colleagues were trying to kick Udoh out of the club after he wouldn’t leave the women’s restroom.

The guard told police that he was talking to a woman waiting in the bathroom line and followed her in.

“As the line moved forward, (Udoh) attempted to make entry into the females’ bathroom,” the report states. “(Security) gave (him) multiple chances to leave the bathroom, which he refused.”

That led to security booting Udoh from the club.

Police took Udoh, who has played for the Vikings since 2019, to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.