Officials: 5 hurt, 3 critically after tanker truck crash, fire on I-95 in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Flames and black smoke billowed from a massive fire on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach Tuesday afternoon, following a crash that injured five people.

Video showed a tanker truck and two cars on fire near the Atlantic Avenue exit.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Indiana Miranda, the crash happened when one of the cars swerved into the fuel tanker’s lane. The crash caused the fuel tanker to overturn and catch on fire, she said.

All lanes of the highway were shut down for a time as authorities investigated. As of 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, the southbound lanes had reopened, Miranda said.

By 5:45 p.m., the northbound lanes had partially reopened.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue said fuel that leaked from the truck, into a storm drain, caused a secondary fire on the west side of the highway.

“Traffic delays will be severe, and will last for the foreseeable future,” Palm Beach County Fire Rescue tweeted.

According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, at least three of the four people injured were in critical condition as of around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Medics took those victims to Delray Medical Center.

Medics took the fourth person to Boca Raton Regional Hospital with “unknown injuries,” the agency tweeted.

Officials said a fifth victim was taken to an area hospital after the fact.

DBFR and ⁦@PBCFR⁩ are working to put out a tanker truck that caught fire on I-95. Drivers should avoid the highway in Delray Beach. The incident is just south of the Atlantic Avenue interchange in the northbound lanes. pic.twitter.com/kCXaUh6NxV — Delray Beach Fire Rescue (@DelrayBeachFire) October 25, 2022

Three people were critically injured in an I-95 crash this afternoon and a fourth was transported with unknown injuries. Drivers should avoid the highway in Delray Beach. DBFR, ⁦PBCFR,⁩ Boca Raton Fire, FHP and PBSO have responded to the crash. pic.twitter.com/a3PUncjuYk — Delray Beach Fire Rescue (@DelrayBeachFire) October 25, 2022