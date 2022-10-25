Lauderhill man accused of threatening ‘shootout’ at Fort Lauderdale airport

A man called 911 to report that there was going to be a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, police said.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a Lauderhill man for threatening a shootout at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to investigators, at around 12:30 a.m., 37-year-old Datron Devonne Roscoe contacted the Broward County Regional Communications Emergency Dispatch and stated that there was going to “be a big guns fight shootout at the airport” and that “there’s gonna be a lot of gun fire call everybody.”

BSO deputies and Threat Management Unit detectives responded to investigate.

Roscoe was located at Terminal 4 and was taken into custody. The threat was determined to be unfounded.

According to arrest reports, Roscoe is currently being held at BSO Main Jail and faces one count of false reporting concerning the use of a firearm and one count of misuse of 911.

The investigation is ongoing.