Police: Officer shoots man who was walking around Opa-locka with gun

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A man was hospitalized following a police-involved shooting in Opa-locka.

Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa spoke to a witness who said the man was walking around brandishing a gun before he was shot by an officer.

It all happened Monday night in the area of Northwest 147th Street and 22nd Avenue.

The industrial area is where police responded to after receiving a 911 call about the armed man walking on the street holding a weapon.

Officers in vehicles followed the suspect who was on foot.

Police say they ordered him to put down his gun several times. That lead to an altercation which would end up with one of the officers opening fire.

“Actually pulled the firearm out of his pocket and was holding it,” said Opa-locka Police Chief Scott Israel. “The officer continued to tell him to drop the weapon. He refused.”

The armed man was shot, but the police chief said his injuries are non-life threatening.

