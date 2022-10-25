Several brands of dry shampoo recalled for cancer-causing chemical

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned there is an ongoing recall on dry shampoos containing the cancer-causing Benzene.

Several brands, including Dove, Nexxus, Suave, Tigi and TRESemmé have been recalled because of potentially elevated levels of a cancer-causing chemical.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the products contain Benzene. A chemical classified as a human carcinogen.

Experts have said daily exposure to the chemical at the levels detected should not cause serious health issues, but the recall is being issued as a precaution.

For a full list of the affected products on the FDA website, click on this link.