Biden promotes COVID-19 booster shot ahead of Halloween

WASHINGTON – As the time for family reunions and Thanksgiving dinners approaches, President Joe Biden is sharing the moment when he received his COVID-19 booster shot at about 2:05 p.m., on Tuesday at the White House.

The COVID-19 booster shot Biden is receiving targets the more dominant omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 and is more effective in combination with flu shot, according to the White House.

Biden was joined by leaders of major pharmacy chains like CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens to talk about ongoing efforts to encourage people to receive a booster which targets the original coronavirus strain as well as the two omicron subvariants.

“Take precaution, stay safe,” said Biden. “You can spend Thanksgiving with family and friends knowing you have done your part.”

It comes as the CDC recommended that children ages five and above should get at least one updated COVID-19 shot per year.

Biden urged that people should get an updated COVID-19 and flu shot before Halloween.

“Nearly every death is preventable so get your updated COVID-19 shot,” said Biden.

According to Biden, over 20 million Americans have received the COVID-19 shot.

With a rise in the flue and other respiratory illnesses, Biden urged the public on Tuesday to go get tested.

“Help us stay ahead of the virus by getting tested and taking preventable measures for this Global Health Emergency,” said Biden

Biden touted that since he took office, COVID-19 cases are down nationwide by more than 80% as deaths from the virus are also down by nearly 90%

due to the vaccine and treatments, the White House told Local 10 News.

Biden said at his press conference that over one million Americans have died due to COVID-19.

“Floridians deserve the ready access to public health tools that we know work,” White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz.

Free testing is widely available throughout local pharmacies anywhere in the United States.

“We have the vaccines, we have the treatments, said Biden. “It’s not about politics it’s about your health.”

Watch President Biden’s COVID-19 address here.