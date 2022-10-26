1 killed, 3 injured in fiery crash in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach, Fla. – One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported shortly after 12 a.m. in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and West Sample Road.

Investigators said that Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene, as well as Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, who extinguished the fire.

Deputies said when emergency crews arrived, they located one of the vehicles on fire and immediately attempted to extinguish the flames and assisted the victims.

According to authorities, one person trapped in the fiery vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle and two passengers involved in the crash were transported to an area hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Traffic homicide detectives and investigators with BSO’s DUI Task Force are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Local 10 photojournalist Lani Yasuk-Carrier captured video of the scene after the crash where a minivan involved in the accident was being towed.